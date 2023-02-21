North Korea’s 'Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests' Put Thousands In South Korea, Japan And China At Radiation Risk

NORTH Korea conducted six secret nuclear weapon tests at the Punggye-ri site in the hilly North Hamgyong Province between 2006 and 2017 leaving thousands of North Koreans, South Koreans, Japanese and Chinese people at risk of radiation. A recent research released by a Seoul-based human rights organisation said radioactive materials released from the 'weapons of mass destruction' can spread through groundwater from the underground nuclear test site.

According to a report by Reuters, quoting a report by the 'Transitional Justice Working Group', the radioactive materials could have spread to eight nearby cities and counties near the test site, where more than a million North Koreans live and use groundwater for drinking and other daily activities. The study further stated that South Korea, Japan, and China may also face risks from the agricultural and fishing items smuggled from the North.

The Transitional Justice Working Group was formed in 2014 and worked with nuclear and medical experts which was supported by the National Endowment for Democracy, a non-profit organisation funded by the US Congress.

"This report is significant in showing that North Korea's nuclear tests could threaten the right to life and health of not only the North Korean people but also of those in South Korea and other neighbouring countries," Group’s chief and co-author, Hubert Young-hwan Lee was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Some international experts have also raised concerns about the potential health risks of contaminated water, but North Korea has dismissed these concerns, saying no hazardous materials leaked after earlier nuclear tests. However, it did not provide any evidence.

In 2015, North Korean hedgehog mushrooms that have been imported and sold as Chinese produce contained nine times the standard level of radioactive caesium isotopes, as detected by South Korea’s food safety agency. The rights group urged a resumption of testing and an international enquiry into the radiation risks for communities around Punggye-ri.

Earlier on Saturday, South Korea claimed that North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile off its east coast. The missile launch took place a day after North Korea made a promise to take ‘unprecedentedly persistent and strong’ measures to counter the joint military exercises planned by the US and South Korea. It was the first missile launch by North Korea since starting of the New Year.

