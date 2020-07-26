According to the report, a defector who is believed to have crossed over to the South Korean side some three years ago, had returned on July 19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: North Korea has locked down the border city of Kaesong after reporting the country's "first suspected case of the novel coronavirus", news agency AFP reported on Sunday. While the coronavirus has infected over 16 million people across the globe, North Korea has for the first time reported a suspected case of the deadly COVID-19 disease. So far, North Korea had been maintaining that there is not a single coronavirus case in the country.

The North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, has reportedly convened an emergency meeting on Saturday to implement a "maximum emergency system and issue a top-class alert" to contain the virus, the state media said, according to AFP. Once confirmed, this would be the first official coronavirus case in North Korea.

According to the report, a defector who is believed to have crossed over to the South Korean side some three years ago, had returned on July 19. "The patient was found in Kaesong City, which borders the South, and "was put under strict quarantine", as would anybody who had come in close contact" AFP cited the state media.

North Korea had reportedly closed its borders in January and imposed strict restrictions by putting thousands of people in complete isolation following the spread of coronavirus in neighbouring China.

However, despite Pyongyang's claims of no cases, several reports claimed that the country was in the grip of coronavirus by March this year but hide its cases. Moreover, neighbouring South Korea was initially the worst-hit country after China. Seoul, however, controlled its cases and currently reports only around 50 cases every day.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma