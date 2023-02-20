North Korea Launches Unspecified Ballistic Missile Towards East Sea, Second In 48 Hours: S Korea

THE TENSIONS between the two countries intensified further, as North Korea launched an unspecified ballistic missile on South Korea after joint US-South Korean drills, the South Korean military said. The fresh attack took place on Monday, the second in less than 48 hours.

"North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday," Seoul's Joint Chief of Staff said, AFP reported citing the official Yonhap news agency, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Taking to the Twitter office of Japan's Prime Minister informed about the attack and said more updates will be followed.

"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. 1. Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information. 2. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets. 3. Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies," PM's office tweeted.

[Emergency alert]

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) February 19, 2023

The attack from North Korea came after the United States and South Korea staged joint air drills featuring a strategic bomber and stealth fighter jets in response to a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch a day earlier. Japan claimed that the ICBM had flown for 66 minutes and landed in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Later, North Korea claimed that the Hwasong-15 missile fired on Saturday was part of a "surprise" exercise to show Pyongyang's capability to conduct a "fatal nuclear response."

Last year in November, North Korea launched a series of missile attacks, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), on South Korea. The attack was criticised by Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo. The missile launches raised speculation North Korea could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.