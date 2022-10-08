North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles; 7th Launch Since Sep 25 Sparks Alarm In Tokyo, Washington

NORTH Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the east coast early on Sunday, Japanese authorities said, in what marked the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days, a series of exercises that has sparked widespread alarm in both Washington and Tokyo.

The first was fired at around 1:47 a.m. local time (1647 GMT), and the second one some six minutes later. Both fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, and authorities were looking into what kind of missiles were launched, including the possibility that they were submarine-launched ballistic missiles, he said.

Japan's State Minister of Defence, Toshiro Ino, said Tokyo would not tolerate the repeated actions by North Korea. The incident marks the seventh such launch since Sept. 25. North Korea, which has pursued missile and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions, said on Saturday its missile tests were for self-defence against direct U.S. military threats and had not harmed the safety of neighbouring countries and regions.

"Our missile tests are a normal, planned self-defence measure to protect our country's security and regional peace from direct U.S. military threats," said state media KCNA, citing an aviation administration spokesperson.

The U.S. repositioning of the aircraft carrier close to the Korean Peninsula, according to North Korea's military, is having a "considerably enormous negative impact" on regional security.

North Korea has added to its record-breaking pace of weapons testing this year by firing 10 ballistic missiles into the ocean in five launch events over the last two weeks. One of the most recent weapons tests involved a nuclear-capable missile that flew over Japan for the first time in five years and showed it had the range to reach the US Pacific territory of Guam and beyond.

North Korea conducted more nuclear-capable ballistic missile tests earlier this year, placing the US mainland and its allies, South Korea and Japan, within striking reach.

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, appears to be more interested in building up his arsenal of weapons than establishing diplomatic relations with the US, as seen by the country's recent testing spree.

The acknowledgment of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim believes is necessary to get the debilitating UN sanctions against his country lifted, is one concession that some experts suggest Kim would eventually want to secure with his advanced nuclear programme.

South Korean officials recently said North Korea was also prepared to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile while maintaining readiness to perform its first underground nuclear test since 2017.

