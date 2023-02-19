North Korea Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles In 'Surprise Launch Drill'

NORTH Korea on Sunday that it had fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, ICBM in a surprise launching drill a day ago and confirmed its readiness for a "mobile and mighty counterattack" against hostile forces. It is proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force's consistent efforts to turn its capacity into a 'fatal nuclear counterattack', KCNA Watch reported.

Kim Jong Un-led nation launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday afternoon after warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States.

"The surprise ICBM launching drill ... is an actual proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force's consistent efforts to turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one," the state news agency KCNA said, using the abbreviation for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

In the official DPRK media output, North Korea said, "The surprise ICBM launching drill, conducted in the present situation under which the military threats of the US and South Korea are getting serious to the extent that can not be overlooked, is actual proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force's consistent efforts to turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one as well as a guarantee for and a clear proof of the sure reliability of our powerful physical nuclear deterrent."

On Saturday, North Korea launched a new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-17. "The drill was suddenly organized without previous notice under an emergency firepower combat standby order given at dawn of February 18 and written order by the Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at 8:00 am of the day," the media output said.

Saturday's missile launch comes ahead of the upcoming US-South Korea joint drills in Washington next week. It is also the North's first since Jan. 1, which came after Pyongyang threatened on Friday an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North's growing nuclear and missile threats.

Meanwhile, the state news agency said the missile had flown for 1 hour, 6 minutes and 55 seconds, as high as 5,768 km (3,584 miles), before accurately hitting a pre-set area 989 km (614 miles) away in open waters. Hwasong-15 was first tested in 2017. Japanese said on Saturday the missile had plunged into waters inside its exclusive economic zone.