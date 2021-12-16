New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 7 people in North Korea, under Kim Jong Un's rule, has been executed publicly for watching and distributing K-pop videos from South Korea. As per the report in The New York Times, Kim Jong-un calls K-Pop videos a 'vicious cancer' and believes it will corrupt North Korean's Minds.

The New York Times cited the Transitional Justice Working Group report and said that they had found these executions in the past decade under North Korea Leader, Kim Jong-un. It further said, " the group interviewed 683 North Korean defectors since 2015 to help map places in the North where people were killed and buried in state-sanctioned public executions."

"In its latest report, the group said it had documented 23 such executions under Mr. Kim’s government. And, out of the above-mentioned 7 people, six of the executions took place in Hyesan between 2012 and 2014," the report said.

The report further revealed that "The families of those being executed were often forced to watch the execution."

The report further claimed that many North Koreans despite tight monitoring manage to secretly watch South Korea’s movies and TV dramas. Termed as 'defectors' when started growing in the past years, the North Korean government tightened border restrictions.

"Our findings suggest that the Kim Jong Un regime is paying more attention to human rights issues due to increased international scrutiny," said Park Ah-Yeong, the lead author of a report the group issued on Wednesday.

In the past, North Korea held executions in villages and prison camps where crowds could gather, as a public warning, the group said. But it had increasingly avoided executions in heavily populated residential areas, where authorities had difficulty keeping track of those attending.

It had also stopped holding executions near its borders and at facilities that can be easily monitored by satellites, the group said.

"This change in location may provide an explanation of how the state's action is being influenced by the scrutiny of the international community," the group said.

But North Korea had not given up public executions - 23 of the 26 documented in the report were public - but it was more determined to ensure it could control who attended, the group said.

"Assembled audiences at public killing events are strictly monitored and controlled by state officials to prevent information on public executions from leaking," it said.

"Inhumane treatment of the accused before execution - used as a warning to the public - has persisted."

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh