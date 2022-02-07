New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-Un began his biggest ever series of missile tests in January 2022. Most of these missiles detonated at one place, Alsom Island. The place has been designated as “No Man’s Land” by North Korea and has been targeted in over 25 missile tests since 2019, with eight of those detonating in last month alone.

According to Yoon Ju-kyeong, a lawmaker in South Korea, Kim Jong-Un built a 10-meter wide domed structure at Aslom island in August 2020. Such a structure could be used to test bunker-buster bombs, her office was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

So much firepower has been directed at a single spot that it hasprompted jokes that Kim must have a grudge, with weapons expert Joseph Dempsey quipping on Twitter that Alsom could be North Korea’s “most hated rock.”

For those concerned about #NorthKorea's most hated rock it is around 365-370km from Sunan airport so pretty close to the 380km reported and within the area indicated by @ModJapan_en https://t.co/YQLiqfcUD6 pic.twitter.com/BT2Xn7w4vD — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) January 17, 2022

“This relatively small and well-defined target presents a good way to demonstrate the apparent increased accuracy of these systems, particularly for propaganda purposes,” Dempsey was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

In recent weeks, Kim has honed his newest short-range ballistic missiles on Alsom, some of which have slammed into the rocky outcrop at speeds estimated at 3,000 kms per hour. North Korea also used the site to prove the accuracy and maneuverability of long-range cruise missiles that it said flew in patterns for 1,800 kms before hitting their targets on January 25.

Kim Jong-Un has sought to modernize his military arsenal, which had previously relied on Scud variants of questionable accuracy. The new solid-fuel, short-range ballistic missiles that have been rolled out since 2019 are designed to fly about 250-500 kms. But some have been test-fired to more than 600 kms -- long enough to reach a few parts of Japan’s western coast.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma