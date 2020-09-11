North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has issued shoot-to-kill orders to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to an AFP report citing the commander of US forces in the South.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has issued shoot-to-kill orders to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to an AFP report citing the commander of US forces in the South. North Korea has so far not reported a single case of coronavirus, which has killed over nine lakh people and infected more than 2.8 crore people globally. The virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has reached almost every country in the world.

In January this year, North Korea had closed its borders with China and declared an emergency in the country to contain the virus. Later in July, Pyongyang said that the it has increaed the emergency level to maximum, even as it didn't confirm a single virus case.

According to the agency report, US Forces Korea (USFK) commander Robert Abrams said that the North has introduced a new "buffer zone, one or two kilometers up on the Chinese border" and deployed North Korean SOF (Special Operations Forces) with shoot-to-kill orders.

"They've got North Korean SOF (Special Operations Forces) out there. ... Strike forces, they've got shoot-to-kill orders in place," Abrams said while speaking at an online conference organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington on Thursday.

He also said that there may not be any major provocations from North Korea in the near future as the country is focused on mitigating the risk of coronavirus. North Korea is notorious for its provocative missile launches and the country came on the brink of war with the US.

"The (North Korean) regime right now -- the military -- is focused principally on getting their country recovered and to help mitigate the risk of Covid-19," he said. We're not seeing any indications right now of any sort of lashing out," he said.





