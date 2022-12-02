'None Of Your Business': US Rejects China's Opposition To Military Exercises With India

THE USA has said that it stands with India against China's objections to India-US joint military exercises in Uttarakhand.

"I would direct you to what the Indian side has said: It's none of their (China's) business," said Elizabeth Jones, the US Charge d'Affaires in India, in a roundtable with journalists today, as quoted by NDTV.

The Indian foreign ministry strongly responded on Thursday after China said the exercises in Auli, which is about 100 kilometres from the border, violated the spirit of two border agreements.

"India exercises with whomsoever it chooses to and we do not give veto to third countries on this issue," the Ministry said.

Arindam Bagchi, the Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson said that the joint exercises have nothing to do with China.

"Since these were raised by the Chinese side, let me emphasise that the Chinese side needs to reflect and think about its own breach of these agreements of 1993 and 1996."

India is holding a joint military exercise with the US known as "Yudh Abhyas" in Uttarakhand, which is almost 100 km from the Line of Actual Control.

Elizabeth Jones, the Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy, also talked about the US visa appointments and said that she is aware of the long wait time and assured that the wait time will come down in the summer of 2023.

"We are aware of the long wait time for visas. There is a backlog because of the pandemic. We are working on it. The demand for visas in India is much higher than anywhere else. By summer, we should be fully staffed," Jones said. She added that she is looking forward to India hosting the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in 2023.

Speaking about the relationship of the US with India and Pakistan, she said that it is completely separate.

"One is not dependent on the other… international community has shared concerns on terrorism anywhere."