Islamabad | Jagran World Desk: Pakistan National Assembly on Monday tabled a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The resolution was presented by Leader of the Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politician Shehbaz Sharif, brother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The permission was granted by Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri after 161 members of Pakistan National Assembly voted in favour of tabling the resolution, The Dawn reported.

What does the resolution say?

When Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri asked Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif to rise and read out the resolution, it reportedly said,

“Through this resolution, under clause 1 of Article 95 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolves that it has no confidence in the Prime Minister, Mr Imran Khan Niazi, and consequently, he shall cease to hold office under clause 4.”

It was announced by the Pakistan National Assembly deputy speaker that the debate on resolution would begin on March 31.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Opposition on Monday submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of Punjab province in the Punjab Assembly.

Geo tv reported on Monday that the Opposition has submitted the no-trust motion against chief minister Usman Buzdar.

This comes in the wake of the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and increasing pressure within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to remove the incumbent chief minister.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

