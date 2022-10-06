Nobel Prize In Literature Goes To French Author Annie Ernaux

FRENCH author Annie Ernaux was on Thursday declared the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature. Announcing her name, the award-giving body said Ernaux has bagged the prestigious award "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory".

The 82-year-old author's work is mostly autobiographical. Describing her work, the Swedish Academy said it "consistently and from different angles, examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class".

Ernaux debuted in 1974 with her novel Les Armoires Vides, but it was after the publication of Les Années in 2008, translated into The Years in 2017, that she garnered international attention and recognition.

"It is her most ambitious project, which has given her an international reputation and a raft of followers and literary disciples," the Academy said on her book.

Awarded by the Swedish Academy, the Nobel Prize in Literature is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($914,704). The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were established in the will of Swedish chemist and engineer Alfred Nobel, whose invention of dynamite made him rich and famous, and have been awarded since 1901.

Among the contenders for this year's prize were French writer Michel Houellebecq, who gained international fame with his 1998 novel Atomised, Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o, Canadian poet Anne Carson and India-born Salman Rushdie.

In a shocking incident earlier this year, Rushdie was brutally stabbed in New York in August as he prepared to deliver a lecture. The author sustained serious injuries and one of his eyes were damaged.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Literature went to the Tanzanian-born, UK-based writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies.