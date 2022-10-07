Nobel Prize 2022: Ales Bialiatski, Human Rights Organisations Of Russia, Ukraine Bag Peace Award

Human right advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus along with two organisations Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo on has been honoured with Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2022.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the neighbour countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine," said Committee Chair Berit Reiss-Andersen.

The Nobel Prize winners were announced on Friday by the Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

"The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy."

In the year 2021, a Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov and journalist of Philippines, Maria Ressa won the award for “their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

Now, in December, the Nobel Peace Price, worth 10 million Swedish crowns or about $900,000, will be presented in Oslo. The prize will be given on the death anniversary of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel. Alfred was the one who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

On Monday (October 3) the Nobel Prize announcement was started. Meanwhile, the Swedish scientist Svante Paabo received an award in the field of medicine because of his remarkable work on Neanderthal DNA. On the other hand, names including Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger received the award in Physics because of the work they did for quantum physics.

(With agency inputs)