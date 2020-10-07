Nobel Prize 2020 for Chemistry: The announcement will be made later in the day at around 4 pm IST by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Sweden-based Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will be announcing the winner of this year's Noble Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday (Today). The announcement will be made later in the day at around 4 pm IST by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Previously, the Nobel Prize for Chemistry was awarded to 183 individuals on 111 occasions, except for eight occasions -- 1916, 1917, 1919, 1924, 1933, 1940, 1941 and 1942 -- due to the then prevailing World War 1 and World War 2, for not meeting the criteria in the foundation's statutes.

Among the 183 individuals who have received the Nobel Prize for Chemistry, 71 scientists from the United States of America (USA), followed by 33 from Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) each. The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded to John Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Three of the four Nobel laureates, who received the prize twice in their lives, have been awarded one of their awards in Chemistry.

Since its inception in 1901, only five women have been awarded this coveted recognition, including Marie Curie, her daughter Irene Joliot-Curie, Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin, Ada Yonath and Frances H. Arnold. Marie Curie, the only woman to have received two Nobel Prizes, received the recognition for physics and chemistry.

Some facts and figures about the Nobel Prize for Chemistry:

- 63 Chemistry Prizes have been given to one Laureate only.

- 23 Chemistry Prizes have been shared by two Laureates.

- 25 Chemistry Prizes have been shared between three Laureates

- The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to 184 Laureates 1901-2019. As Frederick Sanger has been awarded twice, there are 183 individuals who have received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry since 1901.

- To date, the youngest Nobel Laureate in Chemistry is Frederic Joliot, who was 35 years old when he was awarded the Chemistry Prize in 1935, with his wife Irene Joliot-Curie, the daughter of Marie and Pierre Curie.

- The oldest Nobel Laureate in Chemistry to date is John B. Goodenough, who was 97 years old when he was awarded the Chemistry Prize in 2019.

Multiple Nobel Laureates in Chemistry

Marie Curie:

Physics 1903

Chemistry 1911

Linus Pauling:

Chemistry 1954

Peace 1962

Frederick Sanger:

Chemistry 1958

Chemistry 1980

Posted By: Talib Khan