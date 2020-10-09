New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced that the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 has been awarded to the United Nations (UN) food agency, World Food Programme (WFP). The announcement was made in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Nobel Committee.

The WFP has been conferred with Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

The @WFP has been awarded the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2020

The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation addressing hunger and promoting food security. In 2019, the WFP provided assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger.

Expressing gratitude towards the Norwegian Nobel Committee for conferring it with the Nobel Peace Prize, the World Food Programme tweeted, "Deepest thanks @NobelPrize for honouring the World Food Programme with the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize. This is a powerful reminder to the world that peace and #ZeroHunger go hand-in-hand.

Deepest thanks @NobelPrize for honouring the World Food Programme with the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize.



This is a powerful reminder to the world that peace and #ZeroHunger go hand-in-hand. https://t.co/1CYXPcnvlF — World Food Programme (@WFP) October 9, 2020

The Nobel Committee said that the coronavirus pandemic has added to the hunger faced by millions of people around the world and called on governments to ensure that WFP and other aid organizations receive the financial support necessary to feed them.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to emphasise that providing assistance to increase food security not only prevents hunger but can also help to improve prospects for stability and peace. The World Food Programme has taken the lead in combining humanitarian work with peace efforts through pioneering projects in South America, Africa and Asia," the official statement by the committee read.

This award will "turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger", the Committee added.

The award comes with a 10-million krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal to be handed out at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel's death. This year's ceremony will be scaled down due to the pandemic.

Posted By: Talib Khan