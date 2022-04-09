Islamabad | ANI: Lauding India as "khuddar quam" (very self-respecting people), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that no superpower can dictate terms to the neighbouring country, admitting that both New Delhi and Islamabad do not share a good relationship. "Indians are khuddar quam (very self-respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India," he said, adding, "I'm disappointed that only due to RSS ideology and what is done with Kashmir we don't have a good relation."

Raising the foreign hand charge again, Imran Khan said both India and Pakistan got their independence together but Islamabad gets used as tissue paper and thrown away by the hand of foreign forces. "We and India got our independence together but Pakistan gets used as a tissue paper and thrown away," he said adding that while he is not anti-American, the foreign conspiracy is an attack on our sovereignty."

Addressing further, the Prime Minister expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision. "I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the Supreme Court should have investigated it," he said.

Pointing out at the "rampant horse-trading in the opposition camp", Imran Khan asked: "Which country's democracy allows these kinds of acts?" "I am upset that when these things are happening openly, I have never seen something like this happen in a Western democracy. I have never seen people sell their conscience. The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of such activities," he said.

In an indication that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government could lose the no-trust vote, he urged people to take to the streets on Sunday evening and said he will join them in their struggle. "You have to come out to protest for Pakistan's dream on Sunday evening. I will be with you. I will struggle with you. I will not accept any scenario in which an imported government is brought in Pakistan," he said.

Imran Khan government suffered a setback on Thursday as Pakistan Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker in which he had rejected the no-confidence motion brough by the opposition. The court set aside the dissolution of the Pakistan National Assembly and all the subsequent decisions taken. The Supreme Court gave directions for holding the sitting of the National Assembly "not later than 10:30 am on April 9" for the no-trust vote.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan