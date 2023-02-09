'No Sanctions, Ties With India Most Consequential': US On India's Approach On Buying Russian Oil

AMID the Russia-Ukraine war, India decided to continue oil trade with Russia in the interest of the people while condemning the violence, the United States on Wednesday said the country is not looking to sanction New Delhi for continuing its purchase of oil from Russia as the India-US relations are most consequential.

Responding to a question during a telephone conference on India purchasing oil from Russia, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "we are not looking to sanction India. Our relationship with India is the most consequential relationship."

She praised India for its humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people and its call for an early end to Russia's unjustifiable assault against Ukraine.

In response to a media on India purchasing oil from Russia, US Assistant Secretary said by the end of the decade Russia's oil and gas will drop by 50 per cent.

"By end of the decade, Russia's oil and gas will decline by 50 per cent. We do not believe that sanction policy to have universal hearings. We are comfortable with the approach India has taken. We are already seeing results in the budget deficit that Russia has reported."

Adding further, Donfried mentions, "We welcome PM Modi's assertion that today's era is not of war and his comments at the Nov 2022 G20 Summit in Bali calling for dialogue & diplomacy. India's leadership role right now in G20 is commendable."

Meanwhile, US Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, said the energy security agenda that India and the US are working together to advance is especially crucial in the light of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has done in the past year to disrupt the world's energy markets.

"By weaponizing Russia's oil and gas resources, Russia has demonstrated that it will never again be a reliable energy supplier. It also caused a short spike in global oil and gas prices which continue to ripple around the world," he mentioned.

(With ANI Inputs)