New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: “Under any form of democracy, to the victor goes the government and power. But this was Pakistan and there were different rules, different forces at play,” wrote former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in her autobiography ‘Daughter of the East’, while explaining how it took her People's Party of Pakistan (PPP) to call upon the international community to virtually force then Pakistan President Ghulam Ishaq Khan in 1988 to invite her party to form the government after winning elections.
After forming government in 1988, Bhutto could not complete her Prime Ministerial tenure and was dismissed by the same President who was 'forced' to invite her to form the government two years back. She was succeeded by Nawaz Sharif in 1990, who again could not complete his tenure as his government was dismissed by President Ishaq Khan again. In 1993 general elections in Pakistan, Bhutto’s party won but again she was to leave her office in 1996, without completing her tenure.
Over three decades since Benazir Bhutto was first dismissed, the current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is also looking at a similar fate. Ahead of a no-trust-vote in the Pakistan National Assembly on Thursday, Imran Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf government has lost the majority and opposition parties have declared Shahbaz Sharif country's the next Prime Minister.
So far, 19 people have been to the Prime Minister’s Office in Pakistan and none could complete their 5-year tenure. Assassinations, arbitrary dismissals, martial law and no-confidence-votes, this is how the democratic history of India’s neighbour looks like from the perspective of its Prime Ministerial tenures.
Liaquat Ali Khan (1947-1951) - Assassinated
Khawaja Nazimuddin (1951-1953) - Government dissolved by Governor General
Mohammad Ali Bogra (1953-1955) - Government dissolved by Governor General
Chaudhary Mohammad Ali (1955-1956) - Resigned
Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy (1956-1957) - Resigned
Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar (1957) - Removed by no-confidence
Feroz Khan Noon (1957-1958) - Government fell after President enforced martial law
1958-1971: Martial law in Pakistan under General Ayub Khan. He combined both Prime Minister and President’s offices and became both head of the state and the government
Nurul Amin (1971): Resigned in the aftermath of Bangladesh’s formation
1971-1973: Zulfikar Ali Bhutto served as president while promulgating ‘new constitution’
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (1973-1977) : Zulfikar Ali Bhutto removed in a military coup by General Zia Ul Haq
1977-1985: General Zia Ul Haq abolished the position of Prime Minister
Mohammad Khan Junejo (1985-1988): Dismissed by General Zia Ul Haq
Benazir Bhutto (1988-1990): Dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan
Nawaz Sharif (1990-1993): Dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan
Benazir Bhutto (1993-1996): Dismissed by President Farooq Leghari
Nawaz Sharif (1997-1999): Overthrown in a military coup by General Pervez Musharraf
1999-2002: No Prime Minister in Pakistan though unlike General Zia Ul Haq, General Musharraf had not abolished the position.
Zafarullah Khan Jamali (2002-2004): Resigned
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (2004): Stepped down
Shaukat Aziz (2004-2007): Left the office at the time of parliamentary elections.
Yousaf Raza Ghilani (2008-2012): Disqualified by Supreme Court
Raja Pervez Ashraf (2012-2013): Left the office at the time of parliamentary elections
Nawaz Sharif (2013-2017): Disqualified by Supreme Court
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (2017-2018): Left the office at the time of parliamentary elections
Imran Khan (2018-present): Faces no trust vote on March 31, 2022
Posted By: Mukul Sharma