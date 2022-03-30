New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: “Under any form of democracy, to the victor goes the government and power. But this was Pakistan and there were different rules, different forces at play,” wrote former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in her autobiography ‘Daughter of the East’, while explaining how it took her People's Party of Pakistan (PPP) to call upon the international community to virtually force then Pakistan President Ghulam Ishaq Khan in 1988 to invite her party to form the government after winning elections.

After forming government in 1988, Bhutto could not complete her Prime Ministerial tenure and was dismissed by the same President who was 'forced' to invite her to form the government two years back. She was succeeded by Nawaz Sharif in 1990, who again could not complete his tenure as his government was dismissed by President Ishaq Khan again. In 1993 general elections in Pakistan, Bhutto’s party won but again she was to leave her office in 1996, without completing her tenure.



Over three decades since Benazir Bhutto was first dismissed, the current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is also looking at a similar fate. Ahead of a no-trust-vote in the Pakistan National Assembly on Thursday, Imran Khan's Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf government has lost the majority and opposition parties have declared Shahbaz Sharif country's the next Prime Minister.



So far, 19 people have been to the Prime Minister’s Office in Pakistan and none could complete their 5-year tenure. Assassinations, arbitrary dismissals, martial law and no-confidence-votes, this is how the democratic history of India’s neighbour looks like from the perspective of its Prime Ministerial tenures.



Liaquat Ali Khan (1947-1951) - Assassinated

Khawaja Nazimuddin (1951-1953) - Government dissolved by Governor General

Mohammad Ali Bogra (1953-1955) - Government dissolved by Governor General

Chaudhary Mohammad Ali (1955-1956) - Resigned

Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy (1956-1957) - Resigned



Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar (1957) - Removed by no-confidence



Feroz Khan Noon (1957-1958) - Government fell after President enforced martial law



1958-1971: Martial law in Pakistan under General Ayub Khan. He combined both Prime Minister and President’s offices and became both head of the state and the government



Nurul Amin (1971): Resigned in the aftermath of Bangladesh’s formation



1971-1973: Zulfikar Ali Bhutto served as president while promulgating ‘new constitution’



Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (1973-1977) : Zulfikar Ali Bhutto removed in a military coup by General Zia Ul Haq



1977-1985: General Zia Ul Haq abolished the position of Prime Minister



Mohammad Khan Junejo (1985-1988): Dismissed by General Zia Ul Haq



Benazir Bhutto (1988-1990): Dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan



Nawaz Sharif (1990-1993): Dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan



Benazir Bhutto (1993-1996): Dismissed by President Farooq Leghari



Nawaz Sharif (1997-1999): Overthrown in a military coup by General Pervez Musharraf



1999-2002: No Prime Minister in Pakistan though unlike General Zia Ul Haq, General Musharraf had not abolished the position.



Zafarullah Khan Jamali (2002-2004): Resigned



Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (2004): Stepped down



Shaukat Aziz (2004-2007): Left the office at the time of parliamentary elections.



Yousaf Raza Ghilani (2008-2012): Disqualified by Supreme Court



Raja Pervez Ashraf (2012-2013): Left the office at the time of parliamentary elections



Nawaz Sharif (2013-2017): Disqualified by Supreme Court



Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (2017-2018): Left the office at the time of parliamentary elections



Imran Khan (2018-present): Faces no trust vote on March 31, 2022

