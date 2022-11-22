‘No More Layoffs, Ready To Hire Again’, Says Elon Musk Weeks After Massive Job Cuts In Twitter

TWITTER’S new boss Elon Musk declared that the company has done with layoffs and has begun hiring once more after firing roughly two-thirds of the 7,500 employees of the microblogging platform in the first three weeks following his take over.

At a meeting with employees, Musk also claimed that Twitter is now actively hiring for positions in engineering and sales, IANS reported citing The Verge. He also requested recommendations for possible applicants from the staff. Musk did not specify which exact technical or sales positions the company was seeking.

“In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority," the report quoted Musk as saying. “If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case. This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter," Musk as quoted by IANS added.

Tesla CEO took over Twitter after closing a USD 44 billion acquisition deal on October 27. He then immediately embarked on a series of radical changes within the social media giant. His flurry decisions have been widely talked about and criticized by the people, be it firing employees or charging USD 8 for blue tick verification.

However, the blue tick verification through Twitter blue didn't go well with the users. He has been receiving criticism for his decisions impacting the working style of the social media giant that has millions of daily active users. In fact, many users including prominent personalities left the social media platform.

In the latest development, Tesla CEO on Tuesday said the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service. Last week, Musk said that his USD 8 per month Blue subscription will be made available on November 29.