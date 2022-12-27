'No Mercy For Hostile Opponents Of Islamic Republic': Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Over Protests Against His Regime

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday "no mercy" will be shown to the "hostile opponents" of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Islamic nation has been gripped by over a 100 days of demonstrations kick-started by Mahsa Amini's death.

Iran’s notoriously infamous Morality Police had arrested Mahsa Amini, a 22-year old Kurdish-Iranian woman, for allegedly not adhering to the stringent dress code for women in the country. While in police custody, she died on September 16. Protests erupted since then have turned into a larger movement for freedom, democracy, and individual liberty. Iran’s establishment has referred to these protests are "riots".

Also Watch:

Raisi was addressing a crowd in Tehran, Raisi when he called the demonstrators - "hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents".

"The embrace of the nation is open to all those who were lured," said the president of the theocratic nation, as quoted by Agence France Presse. He was attending a funeral procession for unidentified soldiers who were martyred during the eight-year war in the 1980s between Iran and its neighbour Iraq.

"The embrace of the nation is open to everyone, but we will show no mercy to those who are hostile," he further said threateningly.

Iranian officials have informed that hundreds of people have been killed so far, which includes members of the security forces, and thousands of arrests have been made across the nation.

International human right advocates and groups have claimed the toll of death is over 450 persons.

Earlier this month, authorities in Iran executed two people who were associated with the largest protests, since the 1979 revolution, against the clerical regime. The judiciary has informed that nine others have been delivered death sentences and only two among them have been allowed retrials.

Freedom campaigners have alleged that several other protestors have been charged with offences that could lead them to be susceptible to the death penalty.

Iranian officials have accused rival foreign powers, like the United States and some European countries, of stoking the unrest.

They aim "to derail the Islamic society from its high goals" by "spreading rumours and fracturing society", alleged Raisi.

Raisi further argued that these foreign countries are "wrong" to think that would achieve their goals and called their moves “miscalculated”.

(With agency inputs)