No Intentions To Return Debris Of Spy Baloon To China: US

US President Joe Biden on Saturday gave the order to shoot down the balloon after it slowly traversed the middle of the nation. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

DAYS after the United States shot down the Chinese spy balloon hovering over the sensitive areas in the country, the White House on Monday (local time) denied returning the debris to China and said that it is in the process of recovering the debris of the balloon.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, as quoted by AFP, said that the security officials have recovered some remnants of the balloon off the sea’s surface and that the weather did not allow for much underwater surveillance of the debris field.

Kirby further said that the area where debris had scattered was ‘sizeable’ and that US officials will "in the coming days be able to get down there and take a better look at what's on the bottom of the ocean, but it's just started".

Kirby added that measures were taken to ensure that the balloon's spying instruments were ‘mitigated’ while ‘improving’ and increasing our capacity to collect intelligence and information from it. Kirby said that the balloon was not only drifting but also fitted with propellers and steering to give a measure of control, even as it was swept along in the high-altitude Jet Stream wind.

"We're still analyzing the information that we were able to collect off of the balloon before we shot it out of the sky and now we're going to recover it and I suspect we may learn even more," Kirby, as quoted by AFP said.

While China has said that the balloon was a weather observation aircraft which went misplaced and had no military purpose, the United States said that the balloon was a highly developed high-altitude surveillance vehicle.

After days of speculation about its mission, President Joe Biden on Saturday gave the order to shoot down the balloon after it slowly traversed the middle of the nation, allegedly over several top-secret military locations. On Monday, President Joe Biden asserted that the incident did not harm relations between the United States and China.

