'No Indication Of Aliens Or Extra-Terrestrial Activity': White House On 'Unidentified Object' Shot Down In US

AMID a series of shooting down unidentified objects flying over North American airspace this month, the White House has said that there was no indication of aliens and extraterrestrial activity. The objects were taken down out of an "abundance of caution," and did not pose a threat to people on the ground, were not sending communication signals and were not manned, the White House said.

Speaking in a press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday, as quoted by ANI, said, "I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House: I know there have been questions and concerns about this but there is no again, no indication of aliens or extra-terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns."

Since shooting down the Chinese spy balloon on the coast of South Carolina on February 4, the United States has shot down three more unidentified flying objects, two in US airspace and one in Canadian airspace.

The recent shooting came on Sunday as the US shot down another unidentified flying object in the fourth military operation of its kind this month. The suspected flying object was shot down over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border.

The action was taken after President Joe Biden ordered it to shoot down near Lake Huron, close to the Canadian border. Since the airspace over Lake Michigan was temporarily restricted due to national defence reasons.

According to media reports, China has reportedly operated a fleet of spy balloons targeting various nations, including India. This came amid tensions between the US and China following the shootdown of the Chinese spy balloon. Following the discovery of the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, the US started briefing its ally and partner nations, including India.

So far, only the first object has been ascribed to Beijing, anxious Americans have been watching the skies as the strange incursions unfolded against a backdrop of intense tensions with China,

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday that the US is still working to recover debris from three unidentified objects shot down in North American airspace over the weekend.