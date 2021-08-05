Under Britain's traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantine at home. The change will come into effect from 4 am local time on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the COVID-19 cases in India recede, the United Kingdom on Thursday has decided to ease the restrictions imposed on the Indian flyers entering the UK. Now, fully vaccinated flyers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine as the UK moved the country from its 'red' to 'amber' list.

Under Britain's traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantine at home. The change, announced by the Department for Transport, comes into effect from 4 am local time on Sunday.

"The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am. While it's right we continue our cautious approach, it's great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our successful domestic vaccination programme," UK Transport Secretary tweeted.

According to the amber list rules, before travelling to England you must take a COVID-19 test - you must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England. "On your arrival in England, you must: quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days. Also, you must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8."

Meanwhile, you do not need to quarantine or take a day 8 test after you arrive in England if you are either: "fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas", or "under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK part of a UK-approved vaccine trial."

Earlier in the month of April, the United Kingdom added India to its travel "red list". The update of the travel list came alongside an announcement that the cost for solo travellers from destinations still on the red list staying at a quarantined hotel will go up from August 12, from GBP 1,750 to GBP 2,285. The charge for an additional adult sharing a room will increase from GBP 650 to GBP 1,430.

Meanwhile, seven countries are moving to the green list – Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway – and France has been moved off the “amber watchlist”. For countries on the green list, people will not have to quarantine when returning from these nations, regardless of their vaccination status, although they will have to take a pre-departure test and another one-two days after arrival.



Posted By: Talibuddin Khan