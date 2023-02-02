No Classified Documents Found In Prez Joe Biden's Delaware Beach House, Says Attorney

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found no classified documents in US President Joe Biden's Delaware beach house. (Image: Reuters)

THE US JUSTICE Department has found no classified documents in US President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after completing their three and half hours search on Wednesday. However, Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took some handwritten notes with them for further review.

"The DOJ's planned search of the President's Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President's attorneys, has concluded," Bauer said, adding, "The search was conducted from 8:30 am to noon. No documents with classified markings were found, "ANI reported, citing CNN.

Last month in January, US Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement. Bauer said some of the classified documents found in the search were dated from Biden's tenure in the US Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009.

Adding that he said other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017.

According to Bauer, Biden gave his "full support and cooperation" to the search, which was planned. After an extensive search in Biden's home, six classified documents were found, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, and binders that covered decades of his work. His personal attorney described them as "documents with classification markings and surrounding materials."

"In the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible, we offered to provide prompt access to his home," Bauer, as quoted by ANI said.

On January 9, Biden's special counsel confirmed that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered in a private office space and turned over to the National Archives in November, CNN reported.

Despite the fact that the first records were discovered on November 2, the discovery was not made public until last week, when CBS, a US-based television broadcasting corporation, reported its discovery.