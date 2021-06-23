The 50-year-old jeweller has five business days to apply for such an oral consideration, under the legal guidelines. If the appeal is accepted it will be listed before a High Court judge for a hearing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The UK High Court has rejected the extradition plea of wanted diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is accused of the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case. His extradition to India was ordered in April by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. However, the High Court rejected it on Tuesday.

The appeal was submitted before a High Court judge to determine if there are any grounds for an appeal against the Home Secretary's decision or the Westminster Magistrates Court February ruling in favour of Nirav Modi's extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

The permission to appeal was rejected on paper a High Court official confirmed according to news agency PTI. This means Nirav Modi will only have a chance to present his case in a brief oral hearing in the High Court now. He will have to renew the “leave to appeal” application for a judge to determine if it can proceed to a full appeal hearing.

The 50-year-old jeweller has five business days to apply for such an oral consideration, under the legal guidelines. If the appeal is accepted it will be listed before a High Court judge for a hearing. Nirav Modi is expected to make such an application.

“We are waiting to see if they do apply for permission to appeal. If they are allowed to appeal then we would contest any appeal proceedings on behalf of the GOI (government of India),” the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which appears in court on behalf of the Indian authorities, said last month.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi is still behind the bars at Wandsworth Prison in southwest London ever since his arrest on 19 March 2019.

In February, District Judge Sam Goozee concluded that Nirav Modi has a case to answer before the Indian courts and therefore the bars under the UK law do not apply in this case. The judge also concluded that Nirav Modi could be convicted in the PNB scam case considering the evidence presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) that includes charges of money laundering, intimidation of witnesses, and disappearance of evidence.

Nirav Modi is accused in two sets of criminal proceedings, with the CBI for PNB fraud case and ED related to money laundering. When extradited Nirav Modi will face trial in India’s Barrack 12 Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan