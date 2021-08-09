Nirav Modi on Monday received permission from a High Court in London to appeal against a magistrates' court order in favour of extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering before the Indian courts. The permission has been given on mental health and human rights grounds.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Monday received permission from a High Court in London to appeal against a magistrates' court order in favour of extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering before the Indian courts. The permission has been given on mental health and human rights grounds.

Justice Martin Chamberlain delivered the verdict considering that the arguments presented by the 50-year-old diamond merchant's legal team concerning his “severe depression” and “high risk of suicide” were arguable at a substantial hearing. He also noted that the adequacy of the measures capable of preventing “successful suicide attempts” at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where Nirav Modi is to be detained upon extradition, also falls within the arguable ambit.

“At this stage, the question for me is simply whether the appellant's case on these grounds is reasonably arguable. In my judgment, it is. I will grant permission to appeal on Grounds 3 and 4,” Justice Martin Chamberlain said.

Grounds 3 and 4 referred by the court relates to Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), or the right to life, liberty, and security, and Section 91 of the UK's Criminal Justice Act 2003 related to fitness to plead.

Talking about the previous judgment on Nirav Modi's case wherein the court rejected his plea against extradition to India, Justice Chamberlain said “I will not restrict the basis on which those grounds can be argued, though it seems to me that there should be a particular focus on whether the judge was wrong to reach the conclusion he did, given the evidence as to the severity of the appellant's [Nirav Modi's] depression."

Nirav Modi is to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case in India. He is currently at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha