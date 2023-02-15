nikki-haley-formally-launches-her-bid-for-2024-us-presidential-election

Indian-origin Republican leader Nikki Haley on Wednesday formally launched her bid for the 2024 US presidential elections. Calling for a strong and proud America, Haley projected herself as a younger and fresher alternative to the 20th century politicians of the United States.

Addressing her supporters in South Carolina, the 51-year-old said, "For a strong America... For a proud America... I am running for President of the United States of America!"

"When America is distracted, the world is less safe... And today, our enemies think the American era has passed. They're wrong. America is not past its prime. It's just that our politicians are past theirs!

"We won't win the fight for the 21st Century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th Century. And so, I have an announcement to make. I stand before you as the daughter of immigrants – as a proud wife of a combat veteran – and as the mom of two amazing children," she said at the event.

Haley has previously served as Governor of South Carolina for two terms and has been the former US Ambassador to the United Nations. She hails from a Punjabi Sikh immigrant family and was named Nimrata Nikki Randhawa by her parents.

With her ambitious presidential bid, Haley has become only the third Indian-American to run for the US presidency. Her candidacy comes consecutively after Vice President Kamala Harris' in 2020 and Bobby Jindal's candidature in 2016.

Haley's formal declaration will peg her against against her former boss Donald Trump, 76. The former US President had announced his third bid for the White House late last year.

Before entering the presidential ballot, Haley has to win the Republican Party's presidential primary which will start in January next year. The next US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.

US President Joe Biden has not yet indicated if he will seek reelection. The 80-year-old Democrat is the oldest sitting US president.

"We're ready... ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past... And we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future!" Haley said.

She is the second woman of colour to ever seek the Republican Party's nomination for the White House. The first was Angel Joy Chavis Rocker, a school counsellor from Florida, who entered the 2000 presidential race, becoming the first African-American to do so.

