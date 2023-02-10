Newborn Girl, Rescued From Rubble In Syria Earthquake, Gets New Name And A New Home

A BABY who was pulled alive from the rubble after the massive earthquake that hit Syria recently has been given a name and new home, The Guardian reported. The baby has been named Aya, which means 'miracle' in Arabic. She was rescued with her umbilical cord still attached to her mother who died in the earthquake. Her father and siblings also lost their lives in the tragedy.

As the infant is the sole survivor of her family, her great-uncle, Salah al-Badran as quoted by The Guardian, will take her home once she is released from the hospital. "After the earthquake, there’s no one able to live in his house or building. Only 10 per cent of the buildings here are safe to live in and the rest are unliveable," he said, communicating via voice messages.

Aya was discovered by rescue workers on Monday afternoon, as they were digging through the wreckage of the five-storey apartment building where her parents lived. Buried under the concrete, the baby still was connected by an umbilical cord to her mother. She was rescued more than 10 hours after the quake hit the country.

The video of the rescue circulating on social media shows the moments after the baby was removed from the rubble, as a man lifts her up and rushes away as another man throws him a blanket to wrap her in.

A catastrophic earthquake of magnitude 7.8 jolted Syriand neighbouring country Turkey in the early hours of February 6, killing more than 21, 000 people so far. The quake which is considered one of the deadliest left massive trails of destruction and tragic stories, behind. Tens of thousands of people were left injured and homeless while many were still believed to be trapped under the rubble of the earthquake.

As the search and rescue operation continues, it is expected that death could rise further, Earleir, WHO also warned that the death in Turkey and Syria earthquakes can rise eightfold.

In the development of the incident, on Thursday, the World Bank announced USD 1.78 billion in aid to Turkey to help with relief and recovery efforts after a massive earthquake hit the country and neighbouring Syria.