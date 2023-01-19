‘For Me It’s Time’: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden To Step Down Next Month

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that she would step down next month. (Image: Reuters)

NEW ZEALAND Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that she would step down from her Prime Minister post next month."For me it's time," she said at a meeting of members of her Labour Party. "I just don't have enough in the tank for another four years," she, as quoted by AFP said.

The term of Ardern who became a prime minister in a collision government in 2017, will conclude on February 7. A general election would be held on October 14, she added.

"This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term - because that is what this year requires," Ardern said during the statement.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who also serves as finance minister, said in a statement he would not seek to stand as the next Labour leader.