Auckland | Jagran World Desk: New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first Coronavirus case in six months, following which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the country under strict lockdown from three to seven days. The strict lockdown (level 4) will be in place for seven days in Auckland, from where the new COVID-19 case has been identified as well as in Coromandel, a coastal town where the infected person spent the time. In rest of the country, the lockdown will remain in place for the next three days until Friday.

Under the toughest level 4 lockdown rules, schools, offices and all businesses will be shut down and only essential services will remain operational.

"The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

"We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly," she added.

Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant infection although this has not been confirmed. There may be other cases, she said.

New Zealand last reported a community case of COVID-19 way back in February. Prior to that New Zealand had followed a 'go-hard-and-early' strategy that led to the Jacinda Ardern-led country coming up to virtually eliminate COVID-19 domestically. Following this, although New Zealand's international borders largely remain closed, people continued to live in New Zealand largely without restrictions.

The country has reported about 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 related deaths. A Reuters report says that the New Zealand dollar tumbled on the announcement, falling 1.5% to $0.6926 after the lockdown was announced. The news came a day before the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to become the first central bank among developed countries to raise interest rates since the pandemic as the economy booms.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma