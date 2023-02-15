Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Jolts New Zealand's Lower Hutt

AN EARTHQUAKE with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richer scale hit northwest of Lower Hutt in New Zealand on Wednesday. According to European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake occurred 78 km northwest of Lower Hutt in the Wellington Region.

The earthquake's epicentre was 50km northwest of Paraparaumu, EMSC said.

#Earthquake confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M6.1 || 78 km NW of Lower Hutt (New Zealand) || 5 min ago (local time 19:38:07). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/QLRK4EGfmz — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 15, 2023

Earleir on Monday, an earthquake with the same magnitude of 6.1 hit the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand, IANS reported citing US Geological Survey.

As New Zealand is being hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, the government on Tuesday declared a national State Emergency. This was the third such alert in history. The catastrophic cyclone Gabrielle led the widespread floods and landslides which forced evacuations and left people stranded on rooftops in New Zealand.

According to a press release from the New Zealand Government, the declaration will cover the six districts such as Northland, Auckland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay. The National State of Emergency was issued to aid in response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

At least three people have died and about a third of the country's population of five million live in affected areas, BBC News reported.