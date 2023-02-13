OPEN IN APP

More In News

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand on Monday.

By Radha Basnet
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 04:06 PM (IST)
new-zealand-earthquake-live-news-kermadec-islands-magnitude-latest-updates

AN EARTHQUAKE with a magnitude of 6.1 hit the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand on Monday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit at 09:18:07 GMT today, IANS reported. 

The epicentre, with a depth of 374.033 km, was initially determined to be at 29.5218 degrees south latitude and 177.9727 degrees west longitude.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 135 km south-southeast in Afghanistan's Fayzabad at 6.47 am on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.