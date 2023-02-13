Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands

AN EARTHQUAKE with a magnitude of 6.1 hit the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand on Monday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit at 09:18:07 GMT today, IANS reported.

The epicentre, with a depth of 374.033 km, was initially determined to be at 29.5218 degrees south latitude and 177.9727 degrees west longitude.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 135 km south-southeast in Afghanistan's Fayzabad at 6.47 am on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).