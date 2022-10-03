New York Mayor Celebrates Durga Puja With Bengali Community | See Pics

NEW York mayor Eric Adams on Sunday joined Durga Puja celebrations of the Bengali community of the city. Reportedly, New York City's deputy commissioner for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan also joined Adams.

Meanwhile, emphasising on the festival's message of victory of good over evil, Adams on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote, “Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honour to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight." He also shared several pictures along with the post.

(Image credits: Twitter/@NYCMayor)

Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honor to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZwrbNuzbd7 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 2, 2022

The festival, this year will be celebrated from October 1 to 5.

Earlier, he also attended Ganesh Rathyatra festivities at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing in the city.

“Such a great experience to be a part of Grand Ganesh Rathyatra at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing. Diversity is our strength. #GaneshTempleStreet," he had tweeted.

Durga Puja is also called Durgotsava or Sharodotsava and is predominantly celebrated by the people of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar. The festival marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over Asura. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Durga along with her family visits the earth after defeating the demon in the cosmic world.

The festival is celebrated differently across the country and during the nine-day long festival, Hindus offer prayers to Lordess Durga along with the deities of Saraswati, Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Karthik.

The festival this year is being observed from September 26, 2022, and will be observed till October 5.

As per Puranic legends, God Rama offered prayers to Goddess Durga before going to war with Ravana. It is also believed that Lord Rama performed Chandi Homa and took the blessings of Goddess Durga before going to war. The invocation of Goddess Durga, meanwhile, was untimely, therefore, the worshipping of the Goddess during this time is also known as Akal Bodhan. Additionally, this time is believed appropriate time to perform worship of Goddess Durga since Lord Rama achieved victory and defeated Ramana.