The Attorney General's report had noted that there was significant corroboration and supporting evidence relating to the allegations of sexual misconduct against the Governor.

New York (USA) | Jagran World Desk: The New York governor Andrew Cuomo of Democratic Party resigned on Tuesday after an investigation by the New York state Attorney General found that he sexually harassed multiple women colleagues while going on to retaliate against them in professional and personal capacities when they complained against him.

The US President Joe Biden reportedly called upon Cuomo to resign amid rising calls for Cuomo's resignation from the top Democratic leaders such as the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Cuomo’s own deputy, the New York Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, had called his conduct “repulsive and unlawful” in the tweets she posted on August 4, following Attorney General Letitia James' report on Andrew Cuomo's sexual misconduct went public.

No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps.



Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment. 2/2 — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 3, 2021

The three-term Democrat, son of another three-term New York governor Mario Cuomo and elder brother of famous CNN presenter Christopher Cuomo, has denied that he “touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances”. He has repeatedly emphasised that the Attorney General’s report is “politically motivated”.

However, an audio segment of Andrew Cuomo from a pre-taped video as heard in a New York Times podcast says, “I do kiss people on the cheek, forehead and cheek. I do hug people. I embrace people, men and women, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people; people who I meet on the street,” suggesting that the complainants misinterpreted what was completely ‘non-sexual’ in nature.

One of the alleged victims, a former Andrew Cuomo aide, filed the first criminal complaint related to the allegations, accusing Cuomo of ‘groping her breast’.

“I believe these 11 women,” Attorney General Letitia James said. James also accused Cuomo of creating a “toxic workplace” and having violated federal and state civil laws against workplace harassment and retaliation

According to a report in New York Times, of the eleven women the report described as victims of Cuomo’s harassment, at least eight said they experienced it after early October 2017, when the revelations about sexual misconduct by the famous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein broke and led to a globally relevant MeToo movement against workplace harassment.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma