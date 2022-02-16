New York | Jagran News Desk: In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams fired more than 1,400 municipal workers for failing to get vaccinated by last Friday, according to multiple reports citing government sources.

The list of government officials getting fired included about 914 teachers and other staff from the education department, 25 firefighters, 36 police officers, 101 local housing authority workers, and 40 sanitation department workers.

As per NY Post, the number of people getting chopped was even higher, around 4,000 but then it dropped as many submitted the proof of getting at least one vaccine shot to the department before the deadline of February 11. Lastly, the final number of people who got fired dropped to 1,430 according to officials.

“City workers served on the frontlines during the pandemic, and by getting vaccinated, they are, once again, showing how they are willing to do the right thing to protect themselves and all New Yorkers,” said Mayor, reported NY Post.

Our goal was always to vaccinate, not terminate, and city workers stepped up and met the goal placed before them. Out of all the new city employees who received notices two weeks ago, only two who worked last week are no longer employed by the city.

“I’m grateful to all the city workers who continue to serve New Yorkers and ‘Get Stuff Done’ for the greatest city in the world, " the Mayor added.

Meanwhile, most of the municipal workers receiving termination notices have been placed on unpaid leave for a few months.

Of the about 2,400 city employees affected by the February 11 deadline who had not been working or getting paid since last November, 40 per cent got vaccinated since January 31, Kate Smart, a staff member with the New York City Hall, said on Monday.

Last Friday, the US Supreme Court rejected an appeal from a group of New York City school teachers, which sought to block the Covid vaccine mandate in New York City.

Moreover, the fate of around 10,000 New York City employees is pending as their exemption requests on medical and religious grounds are in processing. New York City has around 3,70,000 municipal workers with the vast majority of them having been vaccinated.

(With IANS Inputs)

