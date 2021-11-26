New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: World Health Organisation on Friday said that the B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 first identified in South Africa, has a 'large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study'. WHO spokersperson Christian Lindmeier said that it will take a few weeks for WHO to understand what impact this variant has. "Researchers are working to understand more," WHO spokesperson added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma