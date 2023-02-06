Nepal Plane Crash: Probe Finds Engine Failure Behind Yeti Airlines Flight Accident In Pokhara

Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies from the wreckage at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal. (Image Credit: Reuters)

DAYS after the plane crash in Nepal that killed 72 people, the investigation into the black box of a Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft indicates that the incident was caused by an issue in the aircraft's engine.

Nepal | Flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder of Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft indicates a problem in the engine as the reason behind the crash of the aircraft on 15th January in Pokhara: Probe Committee — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

This came after an aircraft of Yeti Airlines crashed into a gorge near the newly built airport in Pokhara on January 15.

The crash is considered one of the country's worst air disasters in the last 30 years, killing all 72 people on board, including five Indians.

A day after the incident, two videos that captured the moments before the plane crashed, were also shared online.

The visuals apparently shot by a passenger of the ill-fated plane show the landscape of the ground below as the plane circles and prepares for landing in Pokharan. A sudden explosion is heard and sounds of people screaming can be also be heard before the screen goes blank. Shots also capture the flames outside the window of the plane.

Images and videos of the crash posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the crash site.

Earlier, the Nepalese authorities tasked a special commission with investigating the cause of the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders expressed grief and prayed for the bereaved families of the Nepal plane crash.

Besides five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national were also among the 68 passengers who were on the crashed aircraft, according to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.

(With inputs from ANI)