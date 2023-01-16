Nepal Plane Crash: UP Man Killed In Tragedy Was On His Way To Pashupatinath Temple

Nepal Plane Crash Latest News: Crowds gather at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal on January 15, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

A 35-YEAR old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, who was among the five Indian passengers killed in the Nepal plane crash, had gone to the neighbouring country to visit the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu after his wish for a son was fulfilled around six months ago, his relative said.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Jaiswal. Jaiswal has two daughters and he took a vow to visit the Lord Pashupatinath Temple if he had a son, his relative and Chak Jainab village head Vijay Jaiswal told PTI.

"Sonu, along with his three friends, had gone to Nepal on January 10. His main purpose was to pay obeisance to Lord Pashupatinath as his wish to have a son, now six months old has been fulfilled. But fate had something else in store for him," said a visibly emotional Vijay Jaiswal.

According to Jaiswal's relative inputs, Sonu ran a beer shop in Ghazipur and currently living in Sarnath, Varanasi. "Sonu's wife and children have not been informed about the incident yet. They are in another house," he said.

At least 68 including five Indian passengers were killed after the Pokhra International Airport witnessed a fatal plane crash on Sunday. This was the deadliest airplane crash that Nepal had seen in the past 30 years. Sonu Jaiswal who was one of the five Indian passengers on Facebook lives a minute before the tragic incident took place.

Jaiswal was accompanied by his three friends. They were recording their happy moments on Facebook live but soon after their joy of excitement turned to horror as the plane crashed.

His friends were identified as Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (22), and Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27). According to a police spokesperson, Sharma was a resident of Alawalpur Chatti village in the Badesar area, and Rajbhar was a resident of Chak Jainab and Kushwaha of Dharwa in the Nonhara area. Villagers said the four were to return to Ghazipur on Tuesday after paragliding in the popular tourist hub of Pokhara.

The fifth Indian killed in the crash was identified as Sanjay Jaiswal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and said officials have been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring the body of the victims to the state.

"The plane crash in Nepal is very sad. A humble tribute to all the people including Indian citizens who were killed. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed souls at his holy feet and speedy recovery to the injured." "Officials have been instructed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements to bring the remains of the victims people of Uttar Pradesh to the state," CM Yogi wrote in Hindi.

(With Agency Inputs)