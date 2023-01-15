Nepal Govt Declares National Mourning On Monday After Yeti Airlines Plane Crash Kills 68

Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies from the wreckage at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

THE NEPAL government has announced a national mourning on Monday over a plane crash tragedy in Nepal's Kaski district that claimed 68 lives. Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Poudel said that a public holiday has been declared on Monday to mourn the dead of the national catastrophe.

68 bodies have so far been recovered by rescuers from the Pokhara crash site of a Yeti Airlines flight, as reported by Reuters. The government has also established a five-member team to look into the plane crash, in which most of the passengers are assumed to be dead.

This morning at 10:32 am, an ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines with the call sign 9N-ANC crashed near the city of Nayagaun. The plane was headed to Pokhara from Kathmandu. Unfortunately, the airplane caught fire as it prepared to land at the brand-new Pokhara airport that was built with Chinese assistance.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also departed for Pokhara to evaluate the search and resuce operation. Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Rudra Thapa verified to the Kathmandu Post that 25 bodies have been taken to different hospitals in Pokhara for post-mortem.

Thapa said that at around 11 am, the police learned of the accident. At the Kaski District Police Office, Police Inspector Gyan Bahadur Khadka said that the rescue operation is in full swing..

Before going off the radar at 10:50 am, the aircraft made contact with the control tower. As per Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, the plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

Among the passengers are three infants, three children and 62 adults. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the passengers included 53 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, one Australian, one Argentinian, two Koreans and one French.

Two helicopters were sent out from the Pokhara airport while more helicopters were awaiting in Kathmandu, CAAN said in a press release. Following the crash, the Pokhara International Airport has been closed for today for all inbound and outbound flights, Teknath Sitaula, Spokesperson for Pokhara airport told Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

The details of the crash awaited. Security personnel along with locals are carrying out rescue operations at the crash site. Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.