Kathmandu (Nepal) | Jagran News Desk: The Nepali Army has physically located the aircraft of the Tara Airlines that had crashed with 22 people onboard, including three crew members, on Sunday, said its spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal on Monday morning.

"Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site," Silwal said on Twitter while posting a picture of the wreckage with the plane's tail number clearly visible.

However, the fate of the 22 people, including the four Indians, remained unclear as the rescue operation is still underway. The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane, which also had three Japanese and two German nationals, had crashed on Sunday minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

The ill-fated aircraft, which took off at 10.15 am, was flying from Pokhara to Jomsom. However, the plane was diverted to Mount Dhaulagiri after which it lost contact.

Later, locals from Titi said they have heard an unusual sound after which a search and rescue operation was launched by officials to locate the aircraft. Helicopters were also deployed, but the search operation was called off early on Sunday due to snowfall in the Mustang district.

"Due to the snowfall at the possible air crash site, the search and rescue operation has been called off for today. All the helicopters deployed for search and rescue operations have been called back to bases," Premnath Thakur, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. In 2016, all 23 people aboard were killed when a plane of the same airline flying the same route crashed after takeoff.

In March 2018, a US-Bangla Air crash occurred at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 51 people on board. A Sita Air flight crashed in September 2012 while making an emergency landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 19 people.

