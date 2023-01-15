Nepal Plane Crash Kills 68, PM Pushpa Dahal, Indian Aviation Minister, Other Leaders Express Grief

The deadliest crash has killed 68 people. Meanwhile, the airport has been temporarily closed and rescue operations were underway.

By JE News Desk
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 03:46 PM IST
Minute Read
Nepal Plane Crash Kills 68, PM Pushpa Dahal, Indian Aviation Minister, Other Leaders Express Grief
The Yeti Airlines flight crashed in Pokhara (Image Credits: Sagarmatha TV)

AT LEAST 68 people were killed on Sunday after a domestic flight crashed in Nepal's Pokhra International Airport in Nepal on Sunday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the loss of lives in the plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, in which 72 people were on board and tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti."

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also expressed grief and wrote on his Twitter handle, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue."

Dr. Shankar P Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal to India, also offered grief and said, "Deeply saddened by crash of a plane carrying 72 pax and crew members, incl some Indians in Pokhara. We express our heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy."

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.