Indian Passenger Captured Nepal Plane Crash On Facebook Live Moments Before Death; Watch

A crowd gathered at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal on January 15, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

A VIDEO has gone viral on the internet which allegedly captured the final moments of the Yet Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara city on Sunday killing at least 68 people. According to media reports, the video was allegedly captured by one of the Indian passengers on board, who died in the incident.

The person who identified as Sonu Jaiswal who was accompanied by his three friends was recording his flight experience on Facebook live just a few minutes before the crash. But their joy of excitement soon turned to horror as the plane crashed. In the last few frames, a terrifying fire can be seen outside the window, and distraught passenger cries can be heard. The phone kept on recording even as the plane was engulfed in flames.

The tragic incident which took place on January 15, claimed 68 lives including five Indians. This was the deadliest aeroplane crash that Nepal had seen in the past 30 years. A total of 72 people including 4 crew members were onboard the flight. There were 53 Nepalese, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 2 Koreans, 1 Australian, 1 Argentinan, 1 Irish and 1 French passenger on the flight, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said on Sunday.

A twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane crashed en route from Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal to Pokhara. A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in Nepal's Pokhara. The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.

On Monday, Nepal Army said they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash that occurred on Sunday in Pokhara."We haven't rescued anyone alive from the crash site," said Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari, PTI reported.

Soon after the incident, the Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was to visit the Pokhra airport along with Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane. A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the reasons for the crash.