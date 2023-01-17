Nepal Plane Crash: Kin Of 5 Indians Killed In Tragedy Leave For Kathmandu To Identify Bodies

Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies from the wreckage at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal. (Image Credit: Reuters)

THE FAMILY members of five Indian passengers killed in the plane crash in Nepal were sent to a neighbouring country on Monday to identify the mortal remains of the deceased persons. Four of the five were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

"The bodies will be handed over to them after due identification and completion of all formalities. The bodies will be brought to the district by road. It might take 2-3 days," Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

At least 70 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday. The bodies of two passengers are still missing.

As per the official, all 72 people on board the crashed Yeti Airlines aircraft are believed to be dead. Kathmandu Post on Sunday quoted Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson of Yeti Airlines as saying that the ATR 72 Yeti airlines aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

The four Ghazipur residents were identified as Sonu Jaiswal (35), Abhishek Kushwaha (25), Vishal Sharma (22), and Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27). The district magistrate said the families of the victims would be provided due assistance from the chief minister's discretionary fund and other government schemes.

Meanwhile, a viral on the internet which allegedly captured the final moments of the Yet Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara city on Sunday. According to media reports, the video was allegedly captured by one of the Indian passengers named on board, who died in the incident.

The 35-year-old Sonu Jaiswal from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh was the one who captured the last moments before the plane crashed. Jaiswal along with his three friends was planning to participate in paragliding activities in the tourist hub of Pokhara, said a local resident, who travelled with them to Nepal, PTI reported.

(With Agencies Inputs)