Nepal Plane Crash: Investigators Suspect 'Human Error' Behind Tragedy That Killed 71 | All You Need To Know

A PRELIMINARY investigation report in the Yeti Airlines crash that killed at least 71 people, including five Indians suspects human error behind the deadly crash. This was the deadliest aeroplane crash that Nepal witnessed in the past 30 years. The Yeti Airlines flight was carrying 72 people, including 68 passengers and 4 crew members, and crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

A member on condition of anonymity, said, "Human factor in the accident could not be disregarded. So it is an issue of investigation." "When both propellers were feathered, the investigation team observed that both engines of 9N-ANC were running flight idle condition during the event flight to prevent over torque," states the preliminary report, as quoted by news agency PTI, said.

All You Need To Know

-"As per the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) all the recorded parameters related to engines did not show any anomaly. When Air Traffic Controller (ATC) gave the clearance for landing at 10:57:07, the Pilot Flying (PF) mentioned twice that there was no power coming from the engines," the report further said.

Watch Also:

- The final report should be produced within 12 months of the accident.

- At least 71 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's Pokhara on January 15, 2023.

- Yeti Airlines flight 691, after taking off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu crashed on the Seti River gorge between the old airport and the new airport in Pokhara.

- The ATR-72 aircraft was carrying 72 people when it crashed, including four crew members. Rescue officials have recovered 71 bodies with other missing passengers presumed dead.

- The investigation revealed that the flight crew had made two flights between Kathmandu and Pokhara on the day of the incident. The plane which crashed on January 15, was the third in a row by the same crew.

- Two Captains Anju Khatiwada and Kamal KC were onboard on the Yeti Airlines. Caption Khatiwada was in the process of obtaining aerodrome familiarisation for operating in Pokhara, while Captain KC was the instructor pilot on this training flight.

- China helped build the airport, which was opened in hurry and run without proper planning in order to fulfil the project's deadline on January 1. The new airport's flight calibration, which evaluates every piece of hardware, has not yet suggested landing from the west. The calibration report is due to be published on February 26.

(With Agencies Inputs)