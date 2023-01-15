Nepal Plane Crash: Five Indians Among 68 Killed In Pokhara, Search Ops To Resume On Monday; Key Points

AS MANY as 68 bodies out of 72 were recovered after the Pokhra International Airport witnessed a fatal plane crash on Sunday. This was the deadliest airplane crash that Nepal had seen in the past 30 years.

Reportedly, the Yeti Airlines flight was carrying 72 people, including 68 passengers and 4 crew members, and crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

Let's take a look at the latest updates from the plane crash.

1. Total of 72 people including 4 crew members were onboard the flight. There were 53 Nepalese, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 2 Koreans, 1 Australian, 1 Argentinan, 1 Irish and 1 French passenger in the flight, said Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority

2. Soon after the incident, the Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice that read, "Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68."

3. A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the reasons for the crash.

4. The Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was to visit the Pokhra airport along with Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane. However, according to the news agency ANI, Nepal Secretariat further informed that their visit was called off.

5. The Army officials halted the search operation for today and said that the bodies are yet to be retrieved. "Nepal Army is to continue the search and rescue operation from tomorrow morning. The search operation has been called off for the evening owing to the darkness," said Nepal Army.

6. The government of Nepal announced a one-day national mourning tomorrow in wake of the tragic aircraft crash at Pokhara airport.



7. Prime Minister Narendra took to Twitter and expressed grief on the plane crash. He tweeted, "Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families."

8. Speaking about the incident, an eye witness Mahmood Khan said, "We were in our houses when we heard a loud sound and saw a huge cloud of smoke (at the spot where a plane crashed). We rushed to the spot with our friends and made efforts to save the injured people," as quoted by ANI.

9. The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was en route from Kathmandu, the capital of the Himalayan nation. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am.

10. This was Nepal's deadliest plane crash since March 2018, when a US-Bangla Dash 8 turboprop flight from Dhaka crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 51 of the 71 people on board, according to Aviation Safety Network.