Nepal Plane Crash: Co-Pilot Anju Khatiwada Lost Her Husband 16 Years Ago In Similar Tragedy

Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies from the wreckage at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

ANJU Khatiwada, the co-pilot of the Yeti Airlines flight had lost her husband in a related incident 16 years before this tragic accident. Her husband also worked as a co-pilot for Yeti Airlines by chance. On June 21, 2006, a Yeti Airlines 9 N AEQ aircraft carrying six passengers and four crew members crashed while en route from Nepalganj to Jumla via Surkhet. Crew members and six passengers died in the incident.

Anju Khatiwada was a few seconds away from achieving her dream of becoming a pilot. The flight was piloted by senior Captain Kamal KC and Anju served as his co-pilot, as per media reports.

The Yet Airlines flight was Anju Khatiwada’s last flight before the tragic plane crash incident. She was set to take over as the captain after her successful landing scheduled for Sunday.

Anju had great expectations and huge dreams but all of them were shattered when the plane crashed in Nayagaun at around 10:30 am, killing all 68 passengers and four crew members on board.

For the lesser known, becoming a pilot requires at least 100 hours of flying experience. Anju had already landed safely at almost all airports in Nepal.

On Monday, Kathmandu Airport official Sher Bath Thakur said the black box of the crashed plane which is a cockpit voice recorder and a flight voice recorder that can be used in identifying the cause of the incident.

One of the Indians, Sonu Jaiswal, 35 who died in the crash was possibly on Facebook Live a few seconds before the crash. In a video which went viral on Sunday, the man can be seen holding the phone and pointing the camera out from a window seat.

Five Indians have died in this plane crash incident are identified as 35-year-old Sonu Jaiswal, 27-year-old Anil Rajbhar, 27-year-old Abhishek Kushwaha, 22-year-old Vishal Sharma (all four are mutual friends and residents of Ghazipur), and 26-year-old Sanjay Jaiswal from Bihar's Sitamarhi.

(With Agency Inputs.)