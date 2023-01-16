Nepal Plane Crash: Black Box Of Yeti Airlines Flight Found Day After Tragedy In Pokhara

The incident is being termed as one of the worst aircraft crashes in history of the country. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

Kathmandu Airport official Sher Bath Thakur on Monday said that the black box of the crashed plane was found after an investigation by the search and rescue teams as reported by ANI. A black box is a cockpit voice recorder and a flight voice recorder, the information from which could be important in identifying the cause of the incident.

An airport official also said that the hopes of finding survivors in the plane crash vanished, as reported by AFP. At least one witness claimed to have heard screams for help coming from within the burning wreck, as reported by Associated Press.

Bishnu Tiwari, a local who went to the crash site to help look for bodies said that the rescue operations were hampered by thick smoke and a raging fire.

"The flames were so hot that we couldn’t go near the wreckage. I heard a man crying for help, but because of the flames and smoke we couldn’t help him,” Tiwari said.

Another witness claimed that as the aircraft approached the airport for landing, it started to spin violently in the air. The witness saw the plane go nose-first towards its left and crashed into the gorge while watching it from the terrace of his home.

A few seconds before the crash, one of the Indians, Sonu Jaiswal, 35 who died in the crash was possibly on Facebook Live. In a video which went viral on Sunday, the man can be seen holding the phone and pointing the camera out from a window seat.

The shot turns unstable at one point, and the vision temporarily disappears before the last few frames display what seems to be a flame with some nearby greenery.

Five Indians who died in the accident are identified as 35-year-old Sonu Jaiswal, 27-year-old Anil Rajbhar, 27-year-old Abhishek Kushwaha, 22-year-old Vishal Sharma (all four are mutual friends and residents of Ghazipur), and 26-year-old Sanjay Jaiswal from Bihar's Sitamarhi.