Kathmandu (Nepal) | Jagran News Desk: A small airplane of Tara Air with 22 people onboard, including four Indians and three Japanese nationals, went off the radar in Nepal's mountains on Sunday. The plane, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom, lost contact with airport authorities shortly after the takeoff, said officials.

Nepal, which is home to the world's largest mountain, is known for plane crashes due to its weather which changes frequently, and airstrips in difficult mountain locations, and the latest incident has once again brought back the horrendous memories of aircraft crashes in the Himalayan country. Here's a look at some of them:

2018 US-Bangla Airlines Flight 211 crash: A 76-seat Bombardier Q400 of the US-Bangla Airlines was travelling from Dhaka to Kathmandu on March 12, 2018. However, the ill-fated aircraft crashed while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 51 of the 71 people aboard.

Later, officials said the plane crashed "due to pilot error and loss of situational awareness".

2016 Tara Air Flight 193 crash: On February 24, 2016, Flight 193 of Tara Air - flying Pokhara to Jomsom - went missing eight minutes after take-off. Later, its wreckage was found near Dana village and there were no survivors. The plane was carrying 23 people.

2012 Sita Air Flight 601 crash: 19 people were killed after a domestic passenger flight of the Sita Air crashed while making an emergency landing at Kathmandu. The plane was flying to Tenzing-Hillary Airport from Kathmandu but developed some technical issues that forced it to go for an emergency landing.

2012 Agni Air Dornier 228 crash: This was one of the deadliest plane crash in the history of Nepal. The Dornier 228 aircraft of Agni Air was flying from Pokhara to Jomsom but crashed near the Jomsom Airport.

21 people were onboard, but 15 of them - including both pilots - lost their lives in the incident.

2011 Buddha Air Flight 103 crash: On September 25, 2011, a Beechcraft 1900D aircraft of Buddha Air crashed near Lalitpur. All 22 people onboard, including 10 Indian nationals, were killed.

2010 Tara Air Twin Otter crash: On December 15, 2010, a DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft of Tara Air - flying from Lamidanda to Kathmandu - crashed shortly after the take-off. All 22 people onboard, including three crew members, were killed.

2010 Agni Air Flight 101 crash: In the same year, another deadly crash took place in Nepal after an Agni Air Flight 101 went missing off the radar. The flight was flying from Kathmandu and Lukla but crashed 22 minutes after the take-off near Kathmandu. All 14 people onboard were killed.

