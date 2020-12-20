Kathmandu (Nepal) | Jagran News Desk: In a major turn of events, the Nepal Cabinet has recommended dissolving the Parliament in an emergency meeting called by Prime Minister KP Oli on Sunday. Nepal's Energy Miniter Barsaman Pun has said that the proposal to dissolve the Parliament has been sent to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

"The decision has been made in haste as all the ministers weren’t present in the cabinet meeting this morning. This is against the democratic norms and would take the nation backwards. It can’t be implemented," Narayankaji Shrestha, spokesperson of ruling Nepal Communist Party, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While it is not clear why the Nepal Cabinet has recommended dissolving the Parliament, media reports suggest that the decision was taken over the Constitutional Council Act. It is being reported that PM Oli was under severe pressure to repeal the act which was approved by the President on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Council Act gives PM Oli the right to convene meetings and make decisions even in presence of only three members. The Constitutional Council is headed by the prime minister and includes the chief justice, speaker, chairperson of the National Assembly, leader of the opposition, and the deputy speaker as its members.

However, it has been widely criticised in the Himalayan country and has been termed as "undemocratic", following which Oli agreed to amend it.

"The ordinance has been issued even as the post of Deputy Speaker remains vacant. It is ridiculous to say that the Constitutional Council meeting lacked quorum even without taking the Speaker of the House of Representatives into confidence and bypassing the parliament session. It has exposed the tendency of totalitarianism. This is an undemocratic move and NC clearly disagrees with it," Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma