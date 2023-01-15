Nepal Plane Crash: 16 Bodies Recovered After Yeti Flight Crashes; Five Indians Were On Board

Several people were killed after a 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday. The airport has been temporarily closed and rescue operations were underway. As many as 16 bodies have been recovered so far.

The plane caught fire as it crashed, and efforts were on to douse the flames.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, The Kathmandu Post quoted Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines. Among the passengers were 10 foreign nationals, including 5 Indians.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was en route from Kathmandu, capital of the Himalayan nation. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said.

Further details are awaited.