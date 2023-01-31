‘Need To Turn Intentions Into Actions’: NSA Doval After Meeting US Counterpart Over 'Critical Technologies'

During the iCET meeting Indian National Security Advisor said there is a need to turn intentions into actions.

AJIT DOVAL, India’s National Security Advisor, on Monday (US local time), said that there is a need to turn intentions and ideas into actions and “specific deliverables” by way of very focused efforts, during the launching event of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emergining Technologies (iCET). He also said that these efforts have to be taken in a time-bound manner. At the event, attendees also discussed the need to develop trade relations in order to facilitate the growth of co-production and co-development of critical technologies like microchips.

This assumes importance as the Covid Pandemic and US-China trade war in the past years have revealed the fragility of global supply chains of technologies like microchips, which are used in everything, from computers and phones to defense equipments. The presence of National Security advisors of the two nations in a trade related conference hints at the importance accorded to the issue.

Doval was attending the roundtable conference of Chamber of Commerce’s US-India Business Council (USIBC) hosted by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US, along with Doval emphasised India’s “remarkable capacity for technology development and absorption”. They also claimed that technology is being used in India not just for economic growth but also an instrument of social inclusion. India’s top level diplomats also highlighted the “growing strategic convergence between both nations”, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI.

Their attempts were directed at projecting India as a trusted supply chain partner and contributor in the global technology value chain. In order to facilitate increased technology access, co-production, and co-development between India and the US, they said, both nations need to ease export contol.

During the conference, participants discussed how the India-US relationship could play an important role in creating a reliable semiconductor supply chain and how microchips are a critical technology.

"It is promising to see the US and India prioritize the necessary discussions and investments that will enable greater semiconductor leadership within and among partner economies," said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology, as quoted by ANI.

Vinayak Dalmia, pasrt of India’s business delegation, said "the potential is limitless for both India and the US to come together to create a semiconductor highway to serve the world".

The US and India pursuing this initiative in the critical technology sector shows the growing alignment between their interests and “sends signals of confidence to the investment community”, Edward Knight, Executive Vice Chairman of NASDAQ, and Chair of the USIBC Global Board of Directors said.

As part of the discussions, industry representatives also discussed the easing of mobility of highly skilled workers and scientific personnel.

(With agency inputs)